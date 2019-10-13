{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library is offering a Baby Time program from noon to 12:30 p.m. every Monday at 7 W. Croy St., Hailey.

The free program is designed for infants younger than 18 months and their parents/caregivers. Older siblings are welcome. Participants do not need to be library patrons.

Children’s librarian Lea Colvill leads the program and incorporates nursery rhymes, tickling and gestures. Colvill uses a life-sized doll named Paige specifically made for the program to show parents the gestures and keep babies engaged.

A South Central Public Health District nurse is available monthly on the third Monday to answer questions about child development. A Spanish-speaking nurse from the district will be present every other month.

For more information, go to haileypubliclibrary.org or call 208-788-2036.

