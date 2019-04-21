HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library invites children and families to celebrate Dia de los Niños (Day of the Child) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the library, 7 W. Croy St.
The free, bilingual event will feature songs, stories, crafts and demonstrations of traditional Hispanic arts, including dancing and food preparation.
Working with community leaders Herbert and Mary Romero and Edith Lopez-Willard, library staff invited elders from the diverse community to share their cultural traditions. Peruvian and Mexican elders will demonstrate traditional dances and teach children a simpler version as a new skill. Other elders will demonstrate how to make a traditional Salvadoran dish, which will be shared with participants.
Participants are invited to bring a plate of finger foods representing their cultural tradition to share.
The event is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
