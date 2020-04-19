Hailey library and INL host virtual talk on 'Navigating the Future of Electric Vehicles'

HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library is partnering with the Idaho National Laboratory to host a series of talks about cutting-edge research, including at the Electric Vehicle Integration Laboratory in Idaho Falls.
The first presentation, “Charging Ahead: Navigating the Future of Electric Vehicles,” will be held virtually during Earth Week at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. INL researcher Lee Walker will share insights and answer questions.
Walker, a battery engineer at Idaho National Laboratory, analyzes the life and performance capabilities of batteries and is a lead in INL’s Energy Storage and Advanced Transportation Department. Before joining INL, he worked at Argonne National Laboratory for 10 years testing battery and fuel cell performance.
RSVP for an invitation to the virtual talk at kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
