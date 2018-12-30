The Hailey Elementary Blaine County Bots Robotics Team, The Space Narwhals, brought home two trophies from their state tournament qualifier Dec. 8 at the First LEGO League Tournament in Twin Falls.
The team, which includes fifth graders Tessa Peck, Rowan Star, Marlowe Bradley, Story Sharp, and Karsen Miller, and fourth graders Tyler Langbehn and Luca Raziano, earned 1st place in the Robot Performance Award with the high score of the tournament and were also presented the overall Champions Award for their combined scores in the different disciplines of the tournament.
They were the 1st place team out of eight teams that qualified to move on to the state championship on Jan. 12. Team coaches include parent volunteers Jaime Sharp and Jessica Miller, along with Hailey Elementary technology and design teacher Vic Morales.
