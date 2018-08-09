Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hagerman Lodge 78 Secretary Fred Marmie presents a $500 check to Glenda Gibson of the Hagerman United Methodist Church to help with distributing school supplies to children.

HAGERMAN – The Hagerman Masonic Lodge 78 and the Hagerman United Methodist Church have started a joint project of distributing school supplies to needy Hagerman children in grades K through 6. The supplies will be distributed at the Hagerman Food Bank during the month of August.

