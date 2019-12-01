ELKO, Nev. — Fifteen FFA chapters and 68 high school students from Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington participated in the Western National Rangeland Career Development event on Nov. 11-12 in Elko, Nevada. The students tested their knowledge of rangeland management at the competition.
Idaho teams and individuals received top honors. Team awards were Hagerman FFA, first place; Wells FFA, Nevada, second place; and Gooding FFA, third place.
Top individual awards were given to Logan Ballard of Wells, Nevada, first place and named “Top Hand”; Kinley Whitmarsh of Hagerman, second; Jacob Flick of Gooding, third; and Bryce Pose, fourth, and Ryan Nelson, fifth, both of Hagerman.
“This career event is designed to mimic standards commonly used in the rangeland management profession,” April Hulet, rangeland extension specialist at the University of Idaho, said in a statement. “Students get hands-on experience with skills and scenarios they may encounter later as working professionals.”
You have free articles remaining.
Students competed for awards by learning to identify 81 common rangeland plants, measuring vegetation attributes for livestock and wildlife habitat, calculating an appropriate stocking rate, considering grazing management options and estimating the cost of habitat improvements.
Several rangeland professionals joined students in the field to describe how the skills they have learned are put into practice.
The Western National Rangeland Education Association coordinated the event to raise awareness of career opportunities in rangeland conservation and management.
The event was presented by the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, Idaho Section Society for Range Management, Public Lands Foundation, and rangeland degree programs from the University of Idaho, University of Nevada-Reno and Montana State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.