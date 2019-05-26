{{featured_button_text}}

HAGERMAN — The Hagerman American Legion, Lea Owsley Post 31, will present Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hagerman Cemetery.

The program will feature a short message, patriotic music performed by local children and directed by Nancy Gossi, as well as a 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.

The public is invited to attend. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments