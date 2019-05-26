HAGERMAN — The Hagerman American Legion, Lea Owsley Post 31, will present Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hagerman Cemetery.
The program will feature a short message, patriotic music performed by local children and directed by Nancy Gossi, as well as a 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.
The public is invited to attend.
