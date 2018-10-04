Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association members are selling frozen pies for the holiday season.

Flavors include blackberry, cherry, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, red raspberry, and strawberry rhubarb for $10 each, or caramel apple nut, chocolate creme, country apple with maple crust, French cream cheesecake, Fruits of the Forest, Peachberry and Wild Berry Blast for $12 each.

Orders must be placed by Oct. 25. To order pies, contact any 4-H Teen Association member or the Minidoka County Extension Office at 208-436-7184. Pies will arrive at the McGregor Center on Nov. 15. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments