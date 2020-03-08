4-H holds bingo fundraiser March 21 in Rupert

RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association is having a bingo fundraiser beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 inside the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds.

All ages are welcome. There will be 10 games played. Cost for a three-game card is $10 and a six-game card is $20. Many area businesses have donated items or gift cards as prizes. There will be a potato bar, raffle, lots of grab bags, and refreshments.