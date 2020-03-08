4-H holds bingo fundraiser March 21 in Rupert
0 comments

4-H holds bingo fundraiser March 21 in Rupert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association is having a bingo fundraiser beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 inside the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds.

All ages are welcome. There will be 10 games played. Cost for a three-game card is $10 and a six-game card is $20. Many area businesses have donated items or gift cards as prizes. There will be a potato bar, raffle, lots of grab bags, and refreshments.

For more information, contact Jeni Bywater at 436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News