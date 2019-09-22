{{featured_button_text}}

Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association members are selling frozen pies for the holiday season.

Frozen pies that are available to order include: Blackberry, Cherry, Dutch Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin, Red Raspberry, and Strawberry Rhubarb for $10 each, or Caramel Apple Nut, Chocolate Creme, Country Apple with maple crust, French Cream Cheesecake, Fruits of the Forest, Peachberry, and Wild Berry Blast for $12 each. Orders must be placed by Oct. 25.

To order pies, contact any 4-H Teen Association member or the Minidoka County Extension Office at 208-436-7184. Pies will arrive on Nov. 15 at the McGregor Center.

