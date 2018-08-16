KIMBERLY – In an effort to give back and improve local communities, Guild Mortgage has awarded 10 academic collegiate scholarships to students pursuing continuing education across the country. College of Southern Idaho student Amy Arteaga, of Kimberly, was one of the recipients for 2018.
The Guild Giving Scholarship program awards financial assistance to qualified members of the community, as well as Guild Mortgage employees and their dependents. Winners are provided $1,500 to be applied to accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in any field of study.
The scholarships are awarded through the Guild Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Guild to expand its community outreach efforts and support important causes such as youth development, financial literacy, economic revitalization and veterans’ services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.