KIMBERLY – In an effort to give back and improve local communities, Guild Mortgage has awarded 10 academic collegiate scholarships to students pursuing continuing education across the country. College of Southern Idaho student Amy Arteaga, of Kimberly, was one of the recipients for 2018.

The Guild Giving Scholarship program awards financial assistance to qualified members of the community, as well as Guild Mortgage employees and their dependents. Winners are provided $1,500 to be applied to accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in any field of study.

The scholarships are awarded through the Guild Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Guild to expand its community outreach efforts and support important causes such as youth development, financial literacy, economic revitalization and veterans’ services.

