{{featured_button_text}}

OLIVIA, N.C. — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 98th-year reunion in Tucson, Ariz., from September 18 to 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments