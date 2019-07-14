RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fair Board is looking for candidates for the 2020 Grandma Queen. To nominate someone, write a short story about your favorite lady and tell us why she should be the Grandma Queen. The only requirements are that she must be at least 50 years old and a grandmother. Tell us how she has been involved in our community. Mail it to the Minidoka County Fair Board, P.O. Box 151, Rupert, Idaho 83350. Deadline for nominations is July 29, 2019. For more information call 208-436-9748.
