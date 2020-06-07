Graf named junior volunteer of year at Cassia Regional Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Megan Graf has been recognized as the 2020 Junior Volunteer of the Year at Cassia Regional Hospital. Megan has been a junior volunteer at Cassia Regional Hospital for two years and has contributed more than 200 hours of service.

Graf has worked a regular evening shift in the Cassia Regional Hospital Gift Shop during the school year and additional shifts in the summer. She serves caregivers, patients and their family members with caring and kindness, hospital officials say.

Her senior project, in which she organized a bed-building event with Sleep in Heavenly Peace last summer, also shows her giving spirit. The project included raising funds and organizing a group of people to provide labor to build 10 bunk beds for children in need in the community. She plans to attend BYU-Idaho in the fall, and will work towards achieving a nursing degree specializing in pediatrics.

“Megan’s passion for volunteerism goes way beyond our hospital doors,” said Geri Alejandro, volunteer services manager. “I have been grateful for her generosity and dependability, and I know she’ll be successful in any career that she chooses to pursue.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0