Gooding Soil Conservation’s no-till drill is available

GOODING — The Gooding Soil Conservation District is participating in a direct seed and cover crop project and has a no-till drill available for rent to landowners. The project provides the opportunity to try direct seed and cover crop planting and conservation tillage to improve soil health and reduce erosion.

The equipment is provided by the Gooding Soil Conservation District through a partnership with several organizations and businesses.

For more information, call 208-944-3655 or email goodingscd1@gmail.com or go to goodingsoil.weebly.com.

