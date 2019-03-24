GOODING — The Gooding Joint School District, in cooperation with parents and nonpublic school agencies, engages in Child Find services throughout the school year. A Child Find event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon April 5 at Gooding Elementary School, 1045 Seventh Ave. W.
If you know of a child who is 3 or 4 years old who will not be turning five before Sept. 1 and who may have individual needs that result from disabilities or developmental delays, call 208-934-4941 to set up a screening time.
The child will be screened for delays in vision, speech, language, social skills, adaptive skills, fine and gross motor skills and cognitive skills. These children may have difficulty walking, talking, hearing, learning or may display behaviors that appear different from other children their age.
If the child qualifies, then an individual plan will be developed that lists the goals the child will work toward throughout the year. In addition to the goals in the plan, each child will work from a list of skills that are appropriate for their age level and will work toward the state core standards.
The time spent at preschool is a balance between child- and teacher-directed projects. The mix is to bridge the gap between playing at home and coming to school. The goal of the program is to improve skills in all aforementioned areas to help these children be successful in kindergarten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.