Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GOODING — The Gooding Public Library received the following book from Rep. Mike Simpson during a drop-in visit Aug. 21:

“Women in Congress, 1917-2006” — a reference book featuring biographies and photos of the 229 women who have served in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, edited and compiled by Matthew Wasniewski of the U.S. Government Printing office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments