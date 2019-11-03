{{featured_button_text}}
Gooding museum

Hand-sewn booties are seen June 22, 2017, at the Gooding County Historical Museum.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — The Gooding County Historical Society has announced the appointment of Melody Wilkinson of Gooding as the new museum director/curator.

Wilkinson has been a hard-working member of the Historical Society since 2012 and has formerly been on the Research Committee with the specific assignment of cataloging death notices and obituaries. She also photographed artifacts, compiled the Gooding Leader tin address plates for storage, managed the Museum Gift Shop and helped with displays.

She was born in Burley in the Dudley family. She moved with her husband (now deceased) to Gooding in 1979, and they were married for 38 years. She has traveled extensively throughout the western states, as well as Texas, Colorado and Mexico.

The Gooding County Historical Society is pleased to accept her leadership of the museum.

Other officers currently serving the society are President Ilene Rounsefell of Wendell, Vice President Larry Graves of Bliss, Secretary Fae Christopherson of Wendell, Membership Chairwoman Nancy Turley of Wendell and directors Barbara Bunn of Gooding, Ruby Graves of Bliss, Penny Pauls of Gooding and Joani Pauls of Gooding.

