Gooding County Historical Society installs officers at annual meeting

Gooding museum

Hand-sewn booties are seen June 22, 2017, at the Gooding County Historical Museum.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — The Gooding County Historical Society held its annual members meeting Jan. 18 at the Gooding County Historical Museum and Research Center.

New officers for 2020 were elected at the December election and were installed as follows: Ilene Rounsefell, president; Karlee Brown, secretary; and directors Donna Egeler, Fae Christopherson and Penny Pauls. Members continuing to fulfill their two-year terms are Larry Graves, vice president, and Barbara Bunn, Ruby Graves, Nancy Turley and Joani Pauls as directors. Museum director and curator is Melody Wilkinson and the newsletter editor is Phyllis Kochert.

The next election will be held in December and the next annual meeting for all members and installation of officers will be held in January.

The society reported a successful year of receiving, cataloging and storing the many Gooding County artifacts that have been brought to the museum for proper storage and the education and edification of Idaho citizens. The digitized early newspapers of the Gooding Leader and the Wendell Irrigationist have been acquired by the library for all to use.

