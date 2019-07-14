GOODING — The 38th annual Basque Picnic will be held at 11 a.m. July 21 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane.
The event will start with a Mass at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. Cost for the lunch is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (65 and older) and $8 for children. Chorizos will be available for purchase at 3 p.m. No food or beverages may be brought into the event.
Activities will include Basque dancing, weightlifting, woodchopping, auctions, and children’s sports and games. Adults, ages 21 and older, can also compete in a weight-carrying competition and a bota contest.
For more information, contact Julie at 208-308-5051.
