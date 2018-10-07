BURLEY — Bounce houses, a spook alley, pumpkin painting, trains and over 30 games are coming to the new Goode Motor Ford location on Main Street in Burley, all for one great community purpose: to raise money for all-inclusive playground equipment for White Pine Elementary School.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, members of the community are welcome to come to the Fall Carnival, hosted by Goode Motor Ford and organized by the White Pine PTO. Free food and drink will be served, and people will be invited to enjoy games, several bounce houses, a train, dunk tank, obstacle course, basketball courts, and even pumpkin painting from Lander’s Pumpkin Patch. It’s fun for the whole family.
In addition to the food and games, Goode Ford is hosting a “Drive 4UR School” event that will allow White Pine to earn up to $8,000. Here’s how it works:
1. Register to test drive a brand new Ford vehicle.
2. Drive a new Ford vehicle.
3. Ford donates $20 to White Pine Elementary School for each test drive.
“If we reach 300 test drives, we will be able to raise at least $8,000 for the elementary school. It’s a big goal, and a lot of work is going into this, but it’s for a really great cause,” said Graydon Funk, general manager of Goode Ford.
On top of free food and games, there will also be several raffle prizes. including a Nintendo DS, a Nintendo switch, a hoverboard, fly-fishing rods, date night packages, and even a trip to Cactus Pete’s.
“Today isn’t about selling cars for us, it’s about giving back to our community. White Pine Elementary doesn’t have a lot of toys that complement the needs of all children, and we are hoping to change that with this fundraising event. One simple test drive could help us raise enough money for the right all-inclusive equipment. We believe that all kids with all abilities deserve to have fun on the playground,” said Matt Cook, Owner of Goode Motor Auto Group.
