Goode Gives Back is a yearly initiative that takes place at every Goode Motor dealership throughout the year. For Goode Motor of Twin Falls, an annual golf scramble is the main driving force for raising money for schools in the Magic Valley.
Earlier this year, Goode Motor of Twin Falls hosted its second annual Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble. Efforts this year went towards raising money for a walk path at Harrison Elementary and a mentor program at Perrine Elementary in Twin Falls.
“Our Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble is an initiative with one purpose, to give back to our community. This was our second year, and we’ve more than doubled what we were able to give back. It takes a lot of effort, and we were really blessed to work with such amazing people at the two elementary schools. We definitely couldn’t execute this without our volunteers, and our sponsors. We are going to keep working as hard as possible to make this better and bigger every year.” said Kody Richardson, general manager of Goode Motor of Twin Falls.
For two months, Goode Motor opened an application portal on its website, and invited every elementary school in the Twin Falls School District to apply to be the recipient of funds that were to be raised at the golf scramble. Four schools applied, sharing their current needs, and two incredibly heartfelt and much needed initiatives were chosen.
Harrison Elementary applied for money to build a walk path. Every morning, teachers at Harrison show up early, to dedicate one-on-one “walk and talk” time with students. Daily walk and talks give students the chance to share while learning the importance of communication. The walk path is much-needed, as students and teachers would come in after their walk and talk, with pants and shoes that were soaking wet from the grass.
Perrine Elementary School requested help raising money for its mentor program that aids in supporting children’s mental health.
The Goode Gives Back Scramble raised $9,000. And this week, Goode Motor of Twin Falls delivered a check for $4,500 to Harrison Elementary for their walk path, and another $4,500 check to Perrine Elementary School for their student mentor program.
The 3rd Annual Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble is set for May of 2020. Instructions for how to apply to be a recipient of this fundraising effort will be announced in the next month, and future recipients will be announced before the end of the year.
