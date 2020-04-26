Goode Motor of Twin Falls offers free oil changes to all health care workers in the Magic Valley

“We want to help where we can, as much as we can. Although it seems impossible to fully express the amount of gratitude we have for everyone fighting on the front lines against COVID in our community, being able to offer free oil changes to all health care workers is just our small way of giving back to some of our local heroes. We appreciate what they’re doing to keep our families and our community safe and healthy.” Said Kody Richardson, general manager of Goode Motor in Twin Falls.