TWIN FALLS — Goode Gives Back is a yearly initiative that takes place at every Goode Motor dealership in the area. For Goode Motor of Twin Falls, an annual golf scramble is the main driving force for it to raise money for schools in the Magic Valley.
Earlier this year, Goode Motor of Twin Falls hosted its second annual Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble. Previously, the dealership opened an application portal on its website and invited every elementary school in the Twin Falls School District to apply for funds that were to be raised at the golf scramble. Four schools applied, sharing their current needs, and two initiatives were chosen to receive funds.
Harrison Elementary School applied for money to build a walk path. Every morning, teachers at the school show up early to dedicate one-on-one walk-and-talk time with students. Daily walk-and-talks give students the chance to share while learning the importance of communication. The walk path is much-needed because students and teachers would come in after their walk with pants and shoes that were soaking wet from the grass.
You have free articles remaining.
Perrine Elementary School requested help raising money for its mentor program that aids in supporting children’s mental health.
The Goode Gives Back Scramble raised $9,000. Goode Motor of Twin Falls delivered a check for $4,500 to Harrison Elementary for their walk path and the other $4,500 check to Perrine Elementary for their student-mentor program.
The third annual Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble is set for May of 2020. Instructions for how to apply to be a recipient of this fundraising effort will be announced in the next month, and future recipients will be announced before the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.