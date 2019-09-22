BURLEY — Carnival rides and games galore are set to hit the parking lot and dealership of Goode Motor Ford on Friday, Sept. 27 to raise money for new playground equipment at Dworshak Elementary School.
The event runs from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 27, and everyone is invited to the fall carnival, held by the Dworshak PTO, to enjoy free food and drinks. Games, bounce houses, a train, raffle prizes and a pumpkin decoration station will be there, and organizers say it will be fun for the entire family.
On top of the games, is a Drive 4UR School event, hosted by Goode Motor Ford. Here’s how it works:
1. Come to Goode Motor Ford on Sept. 27 between 5-8 p.m.
2. Register to test drive a new Ford
3. Drive a new Ford
4. Ford will donate $20 per completed test drive to Dworshak Elementary School
5. Enjoy the carnival and free food for the evening!
“Ford will donate up to $6,000 during this event, so that means we need to reach 300 test drives in three hours. It’s a big goal, and it takes a lot of work, but it’s for a really great cause,” said Graydon Funk, general manager of Goode Ford.
For raffle prizes, Idaho Central Credit Union is donating a Nintendo Switch, and Lee Family Broadcast has donated several prizes, including a trip to Cactus Pete’s.
“This event is part of our company-wide Goode Gives Back initiative. One of our main goals as a company is to give back to our community and inspire our employees to do the same. This carnival takes all of us, and all of our partners in the Dworshak PTO to pull off. Dworshak Elementary is in desperate need of updated playground equipment, and we are hoping to help that with this fundraising event. One simple test drive could help us raise enough money for safe playground equipment for the kids in our community,” said Matt Cook, owner of Goode Motor Auto Group.
For more information see Goode Ford on Facebook at GoodeMotor.
