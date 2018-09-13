Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BUHL — The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl.

The golf scramble, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin with registration at 9 a.m. at the tournament. Participants can also register in advance at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The cost for a team of four is $160.

The shotgun start will be at 10 a.m. and a picnic lunch will follow at 2 p.m. The tournament will include free raffle prizes, a silent auction, and team prizes for first and second team gross and for the putting contest. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are also available.

All of the proceeds will be used for underwriting library operations such as library programming, materials, technology upgrades and furnishings.

For more information or for a registration form, contact the Buhl library at 208-543-6500.

