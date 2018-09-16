BURLEY – The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Suicide Prevention Action Network of Idaho will hold its First Annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 22 at the River’s Edge Golf Club,131 Highway 81 in Burley.
Check-in time for the event is 9 a.m.; the shotgun start is scheduled for 10 a.m. with a luncheon and awards to follow at 2:30 p.m.
The event will raise awareness of the problem of suicide in the community and to raise funds to support the Mini-Cassia Chapter of SPAN in providing education and awareness of suicide prevention, to provide educators and other concerned individuals with the tools and resources to help curb the rising numbers of suicides in our community; and provide survivor care to those impacted by suicide.
Idaho has the eighth-highest suicide rate in the U.S., and is 57 percent higher than the national average. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 15-34 years and for males aged 44 and older. Almost 22 percent of Idaho high school students have seriously considered committing suicide, officials say.
Those interested in participating in the event or wishing to donate money or door prizes for the event may contact Jodie Beck at 208- 431-0552 or adajodie@gmail.com or Kim Bedke at 208-431-9236 or bedkim@cassaschools.org.
