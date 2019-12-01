{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Golden Heritage Senior Center will host a prime rib dinner with all of the trimmings on Dec. 12 at the center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley.

Appetizers will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There will also be live music.

Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 and are available only from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the senior center.

For more information, call 208-878-8646.

