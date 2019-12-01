BURLEY — Golden Heritage Senior Center will host a prime rib dinner with all of the trimmings on Dec. 12 at the center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley.
Appetizers will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There will also be live music.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 and are available only from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the senior center.
For more information, call 208-878-8646.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.