BURLEY — Golden Heritage Senior Center will hold a Mardi Gras dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley.

The event will include music by the Burley High School Jazz Band and a costume contest.

Ticket information is available by calling 208-878-8646, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

