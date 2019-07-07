{{featured_button_text}}

SCRANTON, Pa. — Naomi S. Goldberg of Hailey was among more than 625 master's and doctoral degree recipients at the University of Scranton’s graduate commencement ceremony May 25 in the Byron Recreation Complex.

Graduates recognized at the ceremony included those who completed their degree requirements in August and December 2018, and in January and May.

Goldberg earned a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction from the university.

