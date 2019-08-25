TWIN FALLS — Brecken Goff is the 2019 recipient of the Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship. Tami Slatter, of Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions Home Health & Visions Home Care LLC., presented her with the award Aug. 1.
Joseph Rasch was a beloved Hospice Visions coworker who died in November 2017. The goal of the Joseph T. Rasch Scholarship is to help individuals who are active and motivated to dedicate themselves to the field of nursing.
For more information on how to apply for next year’s scholarship, call 208-735-0121 or 208-732-5365 or go to hospicevisions.org or visionshomecare.com and click on the Joseph T. Rasch Nursing Scholarship on the upper section of the page.
