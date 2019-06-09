BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital is thrilled to welcome Eric Gochnour back in a new role as Human Resources (HR) manager.
“Eric is a thoughtful, kind, and experienced leader who is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital administrator. “Our caregivers will be well-served by his leadership.”
Gochnour previously worked in HR at Cassia Regional Hospital as a specialist. Eric later worked with Minidoka Memorial Hospital where he oversaw and led all HR projects and initiatives. He also served in a variety of roles within the Idaho Department of Labor for 10 years.
Eric holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in Digital Design, a Master’s of Business and a Master’s in Management and Leadership from Western Governor’s University, and has earned two HR certificates.
“The employees are what truly brought me back; it’s a great place to be with so much opportunity to grow and improve,” Eric said. “This is where I’ve always wanted to be.”
Eric grew up in the Mini-Cassia area and much of his extended family lives in the area. He and his wife, Dora and their teenage daughter, Erika, also share a home with their pet shih-tzu who is partially blind and nearly toothless. He believes in having fun, working hard, and enjoying what he does.
