HANSEN — A member of the Glenns Ferry chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary has begun her two-year term on the board that governs the national organization.
Catherine Wayment of Hansen attended the 105th Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary National Convention in Kansas City, Mo., as the Idaho, Montana and Washington representative on the National Council of Administration, which governs the auxiliary between national conventions.
At the convention, National President Dee Guillory commended the 2,000 attendees for their work in honoring veterans and supporting deployed military personnel and their families — spending millions of dollars and volunteer hours.
Guillory also thanked members for volunteering nearly one million hours in hospitals and donating $300,000 to VFW veterans and military support programs.
The election and installation of new National President Sandi Kriebel and the other 2018-2019 national officers concluded the convention.
