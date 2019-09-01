GREENVILLE, S.C. — Victoria Glaze of Twin Falls has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins women's volleyball team roster for the 2019-20 academic year. Glaze is a freshman at the university, majoring in engineering.
The Bruins women's volleyball team competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association as a Division II university. The team made history last season as it captured its first NCCAA DII national championship and its third consecutive NCCAA DII south region championship.
