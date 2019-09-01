TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks elected new leadership for 2019-20 at its annual business meeting Aug. 14 at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall.
Kristina Glascock was elected president of the association. She is currently the county clerk in Twin Falls County, having taken office in 2003. Glascock was awarded the Mills Adler Award in 2012 — nominated by her peers for her continuing involvement in the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks. Over the years as county clerk, she has served on numerous association committees and planned annual and indigent conferences for the clerks. Glascock is currently a member of the group's Justice and Public Safety Committee.
The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization comprised of 44 elected county clerks.
