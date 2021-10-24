Glanbia Nutritionals donates $50,000 to Valley House homeless shelter

TWIN FALLS — Following an extremely challenging year on local communities due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Glanbia Nutritionals has continued to give back, recently donating $50,000 to Valley House Homeless Shelter towards their new Beyond Shelter Project.

“Glanbia Nutritionals has prided itself as a positive corporate steward employing over 800 people throughout Idaho, and providing support in the region to make the Magic Valley a better place. In saying that, we were struck with the need this year around food and shelter in the region. Being able to jumpstart the Valley House and their efforts, supports both of these initiatives,” states Wilf Costello, chief commercial officer of cheese and marketing at Glanbia Nutritionals.

Valley House has been in the Magic Valley for 26 years, providing a safe place to help a wide-range of community services provide motivated homeless persons the help they need to become self-sufficient, while advocating for policies that help reduce homelessness. Their efforts are focused on offering a safe, positive, drug-free environment where homeless persons and families can find hope and the resources needed to better their lives by embodying “to offer a hand up, not a hand out.”

“It is an honor to support Valley House when we see the effort and dedication the management and staff put forth to support the underprivileged in the Magic Valley,” states Jim Bergin, vice president indirect procurement at Glanbia Nutritionals.

All of the $50,000 Glanbia donated to Valley House will go toward the new Beyond Shelter Project, which will house another 60 men, women and children.

Currently the shelter houses 140 people, and the new complex is crucial right now as they have been at capacity and turning people away due to lack of space.

“We are beyond grateful for this generous donation from Glanbia. Their partnership in our mission allows us to keep providing more opportunities for those in need,” Valley House Assistant Director Kim Spiers said.

“Since the pandemic has started, it was shocking to me to see the Valley House homeless shelter having to turn people away as the demand for shelter increased, and they did not have enough rooms to support everyone. When Glanbia heard the need, they stepped up with funds to support the new building. This generous action aligns with who we are organizationally — a company who steps up and helps out. And it’s why I am proud to work here,” states Whitney Beem, senior project manager at Glanbia Nutritionals and a Valley House volunteer.

Valley House is continuing to take donations toward the Beyond Shelter Project, as they are close to the final numbers needed to complete the build.

