TWIN FALLS — The 26th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from non-profit organizations with a 501(c)3 status. The application process can be found online at glanbiacharitychallenge.com and will be open from Feb. 1 to April 30 or until it receives 40 applications. Last year Glanbia gave over $202,000 with the help of customers and vendors.
All funds awarded will be kept in the Magic Valley area including the areas where Glanbia has plants, including Gooding, Twin Falls, Richfield and Blackfoot. The applications will be reviewed by the golf committee and, if selected, they will be asked to come in and give a short presentation to the committee in June. The Glanbia golf tournament will be on August 12 at Blue Lakes Country Club. This event has given away over $2.3 million to date and Glanbia is celebrating its 26th year.
For additional questions, please email Peggy Watland, engagement manager, dairy operations at pwatland@glanbia.com or at 208-735-4113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.