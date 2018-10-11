TWIN FALLS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to give blood or platelets to support cancer patients and others.
Donors can give blood to The Red Cross from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Cancer patients may need red blood cell or platelet transfusions during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after hurricanes and subsequent flooding have forced the cancellation of blood and platelet donations.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
