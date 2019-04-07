BOISE — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.
Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
To celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and the American Red Cross have partnered to encourage fans and donors to show their valor by bleeding #ForTheThrone. Many answered the call to give earlier this year, and much like the show embarking on its final season, the fight for the living isn’t over.
Those who donate by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones. Additionally, all presenting donors from Thursday to April 30 will receive a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last, and automatically be entered in the above-mentioned sweepstakes.
Local blood donation locations are listed below:
Hailey
- April 25 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 821 Broadford Road
- April 26 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Gooding
- April 26 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., War Memorial Building, 203 Third Ave. W.
Wendell
- April 29 — 1 to 6:15 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho
Jerome
- April 18 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.
Buhl
- April 19 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St.
Twin Falls
- April 8 — noon to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
- April 9 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- April 10 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- April 11 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CSI Health Science & Human Services Building, 397 North College Road
- April 12 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.
