Girls on the Run appoints two new board members

Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho has appointed Laurie Christian and Lisa Hollibaugh to its board of directors. The new board members are longtime supporters of youth development programs and have been Girls on the Run coaches.

Christian is a co-owner of Clear Mind Graphics in Hailey and has been a Blaine County resident for more than 18 years. She has volunteered for several nonprofits in the valley, including being a former coach for Girls on the Run and as a former board member at the Hunger Coalition. She is dedicated to organizations that specifically target the needs of children and young women in the valley and is bringing her marketing and event planning experience to the board in hopes of expanding the program’s mission recruiting new participants, volunteers and donors.

Hollibaugh is a southern Idaho native, employed by St. Luke’s Health System as the Director Quality for Magic Valley Wood River and Jerome. She is an advocate and supporter of programs to develop leadership skills and promote healthy lifestyles for the communities’ youth. Her goal as a director for Girls on the Run is to expand participation in the program.

They join directors Rachel Wolfe, Danika Severe, Hether Holter, Sumi Sankaran-Deal, Amber Larna, Paris Nicholson, Lindsey Larrivee, Araceli Monjaras and Youth Advocate members Daisy Buxton and Karen Ramirez.