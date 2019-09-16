SHOSHONE BASIN — Visitors to Brockman’s Hummingbird Feeding Station in the South Hills will find sturdy new benches to rest on during future trips to the Magic Valley’s favorite bird refuge.
Four Cadettes from Twin Falls Girl Scout Troop 153 spent 30 hours each working on benches — two benches for each of the two feeding grounds where hundreds of hummers come to feed all summer.
“This project is so important to the girls in this troop because we have enjoyed visiting the sanctuary year after year during our annual camping trips,” Jenny Green, mother of Cadette Julianna Green, said Friday. “They wanted to improve the comfort and safety of others visiting the area to enjoy it to their fullest.”
Green said Julianna recently saw one elderly visitor nearly tip over backward trying to rise from one of the sites’ old log benches, which are still in place for more agile visitors. Julianna pitched the idea of building new benches for a Silver Award project — one of scouting’s highest community-service awards.
Julianna’s grandfather Alfred “Big Al” Kyle put together a workshop for the girls in his garage and showed them to use power tools. Franklin Building Supply in Twin Falls donated the lumber. Cadettes Julianna, 12, Samora Curry, 12, Lexi Ellison, 12, and Vanessa Duarte, 14, finished the job by carving their names and troop number into the benches.
“These girls took a lot of pride in what they did,” Green said.
Most of the hummers have moved on for the winter, but a few remained Friday enjoying fresh sugar water hanging from tree limbs as the girls and troop leaders Amanda Livingston and Angela Curry struggled to drag the benches through the brush and dried grass. Afterward, the girls did a quick cleanup of the site.
The hummingbird feeding grounds — on Rogerson Road (FS 500) about 45 miles from Twin Falls — is a popular site just east of Bear Gulch Camp Grounds in the Shoshone Basin. To reach the site, take Rock Creek Road south of Hansen to Rogerson Road — sometimes called Magic Mountain Road — then drive about 9 miles west. Or, take 2700 East south to Shoshone Basin Road, which eventually connects with Rogerson Road.
Watch for a pole fence on the south side of Rogerson Road and a sign that says “Home of the Hummingbirds.”
A labor of love
A barber from Buhl hung the first hummingbird feeders in the trees of the forest more than three decades ago. One feeding station is on private property and the other is nearby on public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Virgil Brockman cared for the feeders for 17 years after the barber died. Shane White took over when Brockman’s eyesight failed. Robert Bird and John McManus are the latest to care for the site.
It’s a labor of love, the two friends told the Times-News.
The hummingbird refuge is so loved that Bird and McManus started a 600-member Facebook group called Shoshone Basin Hummers. Hundreds of visitors flock to see the hummers every summer.
“We surely thank the Girl Scouts for their donations and hard work,” Bird said Saturday.
