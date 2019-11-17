TWIN FALLS — Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, is in its 22nd year of helping to make Christmas special for residents of area care centers. This year the group will bring family gifts to four care centers in the Magic Valley.
The program lets the residents select gifts for themselves or to give to loved ones. The group helps the elderly with gift selection, and also wraps and tags the gifts to be exchanged at a later date.
The public is invited to participate at the Gifts of Love parties at the following care centers:
- 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls
- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Genesis Healthcare (formerly Twin Falls Care Center), 674 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls
- 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl
- 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E., Kimberly
Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations to Gifts of Love are welcome.
For more information, contact Linda Ruhter at 208-734-6566 or Nadine Adams at 208-308-4924.
