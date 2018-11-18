Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, is in its 21st year of helping to make Christmas special for residents of area care centers. This year the group will bring family gifts to four care centers in the Magic Valley.

The program lets the residents select gifts for themselves or to give to loved ones. The group helps the elderly with gift selection, and also wraps and tags the gifts.

The public is invited to participate at the Gifts of Love parties at the following care centers: 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E., Kimberly; 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls (formerly Twin Falls Care Center); 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls.

Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations to Gifts of Love are welcome.

For more information, contact Linda Ruhter at 208-734-6566 or Nadine Adams at 208-308-4924.

