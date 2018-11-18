Try 1 month for 99¢
Gibson
David and Janice Gibson

BURLEY — David and Janice Gibson will celebrate their Golden Anniversary with an open house at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at 205 S. Highway 27, Burley.

No gifts, please.

