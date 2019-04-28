{{featured_button_text}}

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Oskar Wilander of Hailey has been named to the Gettysburg College dean's honor list for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2018 semester.

Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher based on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the dean's list for the semester.

