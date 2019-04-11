{{featured_button_text}}
Get your goat

Alice Schenk was the lucky recipient of a goat during the 2018 Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s ‘Get Your Goat’ fundraiser.

RUPERT — It’s time again for you to "Get Your Goat!" The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association is raising money for a great cause.

The Get Your Goat fundraiser will be April 26. The Association members will be traveling around the Mini-Cassia area with goats, asking businesses and individuals to show their support by donating at least $10 to send the goat somewhere else. This could be a rival or a friend, your choice. For extra fun, purchase “goat insurance” for $30. This insurance allows you to send the goat to three different locations of your choice and you’re guaranteed the goat won’t be sent back to you.

For 19 years, the Get Your Goat fundraiser has helped to support the association fund scholarships, camp counselor positions, Know Your Government Conference, 4-H Ambassador Training, State Teen Association Convention, and State-To-State Exchanges.

This summer, 17 teens and four chaperones will be traveling to Mercer County, Ohio for a week. While in Ohio they will get to see how their 4-H program functions, learn about the state’s agriculture, tour factories, and enjoy dinner with an Amish family. Minidoka County 4-H Teens have most recently participated in exchanges with Minnesota, Tennessee, Delaware and Illinois.

To deliver a goat or to donate money for the exchange, call the Minidoka County 4-H Office at 208-436-7184.

