Get ready for the water with boating safety class.

TWIN FALLS — Although cooler temperatures have discouraged many boaters, the season approaches when many people take to the water.

To help get boaters ready for a new season, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free Boat Idaho safe boating class on Saturday. Classes are open to all ages and cover topics such as boating laws, “rules of the road,” safe boating practices, safety equipment requirements, navigation and boating etiquette. The class will begin at 2 p.m. and will last about six hours.

If you go Idaho Boater Safety Course When: May 14 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: 650 Addison Ave W, Suite 103 The public can pre-register by using the contact form on their website, by sending a private message through their Facebook page or by phone at 208-737-6816.

Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the course will hopefully give boaters more education on safety, rules and etiquette while on the water to reduce incidents and violations.

“We see so many different violations out on the water,” Mencl said. “And we really want to provide boat operators the opportunity to take a boater education class.”

The course is free and open to all ages, and Mencl encouraged anyone interested to attend, whether they are new to the activity, or even they’ve had a boat for many years but perhaps could use a refresher because things change.

“This boat Idaho course is designed to help people understand where the rights-of-way exist, and where they should navigate, especially in crowded waters such as Centennial Park,” Mencl said.

In the case of Centennial Park, it is common to have high traffic of both motorized and non-motorized watercraft. This has led to conflicts, when operators of either type of craft are unfamiliar with rights-of-way and boating etiquette.

This class is targeted to motorized boaters. The Sheriff’s office will offer paddle sports class later in the season, specifically designed for paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.

By being better informed, Mencl said, hopefully boaters can help reduce conflicts on the water.

“We would rather put the information out and educate, rather than take enforcement action and issue citations,” Mencl said. “That’s what this is curtailed towards doing is educating, and eliminating or reducing the chances of our search and rescue teams being called out to rescue or recover a deceased individual, who had they known some of these things that we’re going to teach, it could have saved a life or prevented somebody from being issued a citation.”

The course will be taught through a series of PowerPoint instruction, videos, and lecture to keep the class engaged.

While Idaho does not require boater education for boat operators, it is recommended that all boaters take a boater safety course that is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. This course allows you to boat in states that do require a boater education card and may help you save on boat insurance. The certification card is a lifetime card.

