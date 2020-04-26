Gardening class is offered online Wednesday

HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library and the Wood River Seed Library will offer a free talk on "Season Extenders for the Garden" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Zoom.
Manon Gaudreau, Master Gardener and Wood River Seed Library co-director, and Kristin Fletcher, Master Gardener and Hailey library's adult programs coordinator, will instruct the class. Participants will learn ways to protect vegetables from challenging weather throughout the gardening season and techniques to overwinter nutritious root crops.
Register for the talk by emailing kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org. More information: haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.
