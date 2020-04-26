Gardening class is offered online Wednesday
0 comments

Gardening class is offered online Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library and the Wood River Seed Library will offer a free talk on "Season Extenders for the Garden" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Zoom.

Manon Gaudreau, Master Gardener and Wood River Seed Library co-director, and Kristin Fletcher, Master Gardener and Hailey library's adult programs coordinator, will instruct the class. Participants will learn ways to protect vegetables from challenging weather throughout the gardening season and techniques to overwinter nutritious root crops.

Register for the talk by emailing kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org. More information: haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News