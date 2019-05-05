{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — For the Love of Growing Garden Club will hold a meeting and hypertufa experimentation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 114 Parker Gulch Road in Shoshone.

Participants need to bring gloves and masks for personal use as well as items to make hypertufa pots, such as two different sizes of bowls, old cloth to drape or two sizes of bottles, and also at least two plastic grocery bags. Bring a snack to share.

Cost is a membership fee or $20 for supplies.

For reservations, contact Debbie at 208-969-0981 text or fortheloveofgrowing@yahoo.com.

