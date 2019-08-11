SHOSHONE — For The Love of Growing Garden Club will present a pollinator workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 114 Parker Gulch Road in Shoshone.
The public is invited to come and learn about their favorite kinds of pollinators. The discussion will explore the types of plants that pollinators like, and the kinds of shelters and nesting areas they need. Also find out if pollinators need water or other types of liquids and how to attract and support beneficial pollinators.
The garden club is also working on a butterfly garden at the Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge.
For more information, call or text Deb at 208-969-0981 or email fortheloveofgrowing@yahoo.com.
